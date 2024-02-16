MUM vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Today's match predicted playing 6s for Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans Prime Volleyball League 2024, Match 3

The Mumbai Meteors are all set to face the Delhi Toofans at the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday, February 16.

Mumbai Meteors had a disappointing season last year as they failed to secure a place in the knockout rounds of the Prime Volleyball League. With two wins and five losses to their name, the Meteors finished sixth in the standings with just five points from seven games.

Delhi Toofans, meanwhile, look all set to make a mark in their debut season. They have some exciting names in their squad, including Anu James and Daniel Aponza, who will be eager to help the Toofans start their Prime Volleyball League journey on a winning note.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans, Match 3

Date & Time: February 16, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Meteors

Hector Mata, Darshan S Gowda, Vipul Kumar, Aravindhan S, Karthik Madhu, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Saurabh Maan, Ajithlal Chandran, Hardeep Singh, Amit Singh, Suryansh Tomar, Shubham Chaudhary, Mritunjoy Mahanta, Christian Sotnikov.

Delhi Toofans

A Insaman, Anand K, Saqlain Tariq, Janshad U, Daniel Aponza, Fayis NK, Ayush Kasnia, Alan Sajan, Anthoni Raj Santosh, Rohit Kumar, Anu James, Amal Thomas, Lazar Dodic, Manoj Kumar.

Probable Playing 6

Mumbai Meteors

Darshan S Gowda, Vipul Kumar, Karthik Madhu, Ajithlal Chandran, Hardeep Singh, Shubham Chaudhary.

Delhi Toofans

A Insaman, Saqlain Tariq, Daniel Aponza, Fayis NK, Anthoni Raj Santosh, Lazar Dodic.

MUM vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Insaman, Vipul Kumar, Daniel Aponza, Ajithlal Chandran, Anthoni Raj Santosh, Shubham Chaudhary

Captain: Anthoni Raj Santosh, Vice-captain: Ajithlal Chandran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshan S Gowda, Vipul Kumar, Daniel Aponza, Ajithlal Chandran, Anthoni Raj Santosh, Lazar Dodic

Captain: Daniel Aponza, Vice-captain: Lazar Dodic