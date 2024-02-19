MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Today's match predicted playing 6s for Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Prime Volleyball League 2024, Match 8

Mumbai Meteors will take on Hyderabad Black Hawks in the eighth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday, February 19.

Mumbai Meteors started their campaign on a high by beating Delhi Toofans 15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, and 17-15 in a nail-biting game.

The Meteors, who are currently placed fourth in the points table with two points and a score difference of +1, will be eyeing their second consecutive victory.

Hyderabad Black Hawks, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to the season as they lost 16-14, 15-11, and 15-7 against the Chennai Blitz in their opening fixture.

The Black Hawks will be looking to turn things around in their next game as they have slipped to the bottom half of the points table with a score difference of -3.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, Match 8

Date & Time: February 19, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Meteors

Christian Sotnikov, Shubham Chaudhary, Aravindhan, Vipul Kumar, Darshan Gowda, Hector Mata, Karthik Madhu, Saurabh Maan, Shameemudheen A, Ajith Chandran, Amit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mritunjoy Mahanta, and Suryansh Tomar

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Naveen Kumar, Deepu Venugopal, Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV, Stefan Kovacevic, Prince, John Joseph, Abhilash Chaudhary, Niyaz Salam, Ivan Fernandez, Hemanth P, Sahil Kumar, Ashamatullah, Ashok

Probable Playing 6

Mumbai Meteors

Hector Mata, Aravindhan S, Saurabh Maan, Amit Singh, Shubham Chaudhary, Hardeep Singh

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Deepu Venugopal, Ranjit Singh, John Joseph, Ashamatullah, Ivan Fernandez, Hemanth P

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hector Mata, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, Amit Singh, Shubham Chaudhary, Hemanth P

Captain: Amit Singh, Vice-captain: Shubham Chaudhary

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hector Mata, Lal Sujan MV, Saurabh Maan, Amit Singh, Shubham Chaudhary, Hemanth P

Captain: Saurabh Maan, Vice-captain: Hemanth P