Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan women’s volleyball team upset with training facilities 

The Afghanistan national volleyball women’s team is not happy with the training facilities that are being provided to them for the ongoing Asian Games, which is currently taking place in Hangzhou, China.

Khushal Malakzai, who oversees the country’s volleyball program, mentioned the women’s team might not be ready to face the challengers in the tournament since they are yet to practice on court. The Afghan team reached Hangzhou last Thursday.

During this time, the players have only been able to train in the gym.

Malakzai was quoted as saying to Reuters:

“We still have not been able to train. We need to have them training with the ball."

He added:

“I do not know why they cannot have training for an hour or two when they have all these facilities. If they are not training on court, then it is like starting from zero."

Malakzai was also unhappy because the women’s team had been given only one training session.

The organizers for the Asian Games in Hangzhou are yet to respond to the requests by the Afghanistan women’s volleyball team.

Afghanistan are placed in Group D along with Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and hosts China.

Asian Games 2023: Afghan women face tough times under Taliban rule

Back in August 2021, the Taliban took charge of Afghanistan, and since then, women’s sports in the country have witnessed a decline. Many athletes have left the country due to fears of persecution.

The Afghanistan Olympic Committee sent 17 women to take part in volleyball, athletics, and cycling. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the International Olympic Committee also backed them.

In the opening ceremony that took place on Saturday, a delegation of 17 women marched with Afghanistan’s former flag, which is shunned by the Taliban.

130 male athletes from Afghanistan will take part in 17 different sports.