The Indian men's volleyball team has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Asian Games with an impressive 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei on Friday. India built on their win over South Korea by registering a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win over Chinese Taipei in an hour and 25 minutes to progress to the 1-6th place playoffs.

The Indians started the game on the back foot and found themselves trailing 6-10 early on. However, thanks to Erin Varghese’s impressive work, they reduced the gap to 11-13. They finally drew level at 21-21 before Ashwal Rai’s block point gave India the first set 25-22 and with it the lead in the match.

With momentum on their side, India took a 3-0 lead in the second set before Chinese Taipei, who won the bronze in the 2018 Asian Games, fought back. Tai Ju-Chien's crucial block point and Hari Prasad’s subsequent dig error saw the scores levelled at 17-17. India held firm and made no mistakes in the closing stages of the set to win it 25-22.

In the decider, India remained on top of the contest for the most part. They took a 10-4 lead before Chinese Taipei fought back, first narrowing the gap to 10-12 before drawing level at 14-14. Their fightback was shortlived as India took a 21-18 lead before winning the set 25-21 to close out the match.

India’s last medal in volleyball at the Asian Games was a bronze in 1986, and they now have the chance to end the drought in the event. Having now defeated Cambodia 3-0, South Korea 3-2 and Chinese Taipei 3-0, India will next face World No. 5 Japan in the quarterfinals on Sunday.