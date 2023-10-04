Asian Games 2023 Women’s Volleyball Points Table: Updated standings after Day 11

India defeated Nepal 3-1 in the Women’s Classification Pool G match in women’s volleyball in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. With the win, India went to the top of the points table with six ranking points and a ratio of 1.657 (Won 169, Lost 102).

India rise above the odds to beat Nepal in Asian Games 2023

India took a slender lead in the first set with the scorecard reading 25-23 in 27 minutes. However, Nepal made a stupendous comeback and made it 51-51 at the end of the second set. India gained the lead back as at the end of the third set, the scorecard read 76-74.

With the match going right down to the wire, India put forth their A-game. They won the fourth and final set 25-17 to eventually win the match 101-91. It took them an hour and 48 minutes to end up on the winning side.

Saravanan S was the standout player for India after she garnered as many as 18 points. She attacked 44 times and won 16 points from to stamp her authority on Nepal. Soorya was not fat behind after she garnered 15 points, 11 of which came from attacking.

Kandoth A, Nirmal and Johnson J fetched 11, 13 and 10 points respectively. Raveendran A and Vijayan S failed to score a single point among the Indian players.

As far as Japan was concerned, it was a one-sided show from Mali P, who racked up as many as 21 points. Out of that, she attacked 71 points and notched all the points from them.

Bhandari U did her bit after she fetched 13 points, 12 of which came from attacking while one came from block. Chaudhary S was decent after he got 11 points (10 from attack and one from serve). Five Nepalese players failed to score.