Asian Games volleyball trials to take place in Bangalore from June 18 to 22

The volleyball trials for the Asian Games 2023 are all set to take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) NSSC in Bengaluru. The men’s trials are scheduled for June 18, 19, and 20, after which the women’s trials take place on June 20, 21, and 22.

The deadline to apply for men’s volleyball is 1 PM on Saturday, June 17, while interested women will have to apply by 1 PM on Sunday, June 18. At the time of the trials, the players need to carry valid passports, both original and self-attested Xerox copies, and five passport-size photographs.

After the trials, the selected players will have around three months to get themselves prepared. The upcoming edition of the Asian Games will be staged from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The tournament was earlier set to take place in May 2022 but had to be postponed due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The venues and facilities for the Asian Games were completed back in April 2022.

Japan is the most successful team in volleyball at the Asian Games

Japan happens to be the most successful team in volleyball at the Asian Games, having won 16 golds, five silvers, and six bronzes. However, it is South Korea, who have the highest number of volleyball medals (31).

As far as the Indian team is concerned, it is yet to win gold but has won three silvers and two bronze medals at the Asian Games.

In the first edition of the Asian Games back in 1958 in Japan, the Indian men’s team won the bronze medal, after which they clinched the silver in 1962. In 1986, India won their second bronze medal, but is yet to win a medal since then. Last time around, they finished 12th.

The Indian women’s team is yet to win a medal with their best performance coming in 1982 when they finished sixth. Back in 2018, they finished 10th in the points table.

