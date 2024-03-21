Bengaluru Torpedoes head coach David Lee set to become parents with wife Lavinia Lee

David Lee, the head coach of Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Prime Volleyball League, is set to embrace parenthood with wife Lavinia Lee. On Wednesday, March 20, his spouse dropped an adorable picture on her Instagram handle, announcing that they will become parents later this year in September.

In the picture, David was seen kneeling down on one knee with a broad smile on his face, holding a volleyball, depicting his wife’s baby bump. While David posed for the heartwarming picture, Lavinia looked at her better half with pride and happiness.

Lavinia captioned the picture:

“Get ready for giggles and snuggles, diaper changes and late-night cuddles! Our next best adventure is on the horizon. Baby Lee is set to debut in Sept 2024 (love emoji). Let the baby moon begin.”

David Lee-coached Bengaluru Torpedoes crash out of the Prime Volleyball League

David has plenty to cheer for as he is about to enter a new phase in his personal life. But as far as his professional career is concerned, David has had his fair share of challenges.

The Torpedoes recently failed to make their way through to the final of the Prime Volleyball League. They finished fourth in the table with four points thanks to wins in two out of four games.

Along with the Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors and Ahmedabad Defenders also failed to break into the top two. The final of the five-team tournament is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 21, between Calicut Heroes and Delhi Toofans.

The Toofans finished on top of the table with six points from four games. The Toofans, on the other hand, racked up five points from four matches.

As far as David is concerned, the American is also a two-time Olympic medallist. In the 2008 Beijing Games, he won the gold and followed it up with a bronze medal eight years later in Rio de Janeiro.