Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy recognized as Volleyball Centre of Excellence in India

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) and India’s Prime Volleyball League franchise Bengaluru Torpedoes signed an MoU last week to recognize Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy as the Volleyball Centre of Excellence in India.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy is located in Padukone - Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The collaboration between the two parties will aim at nurturing the growth of volleyball in the region.

Furthermore, the partnership will also help the budding sportspersons in taking up volleyball as a sport. Notably, the academy will serve as a center for promoting the sport, further amplifying its development and outreach endeavors.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties signifies a joint commitment to nurturing talent, bolstering grassroots initiatives, and amplifying the societal impact of volleyball both regionally and globally.

Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Bengaluru Torpedoes wrote:

“We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with FIVB, marking a significant milestone in our mission to elevate volleyball in India! Together, we're committed to fostering talent and growing the sport nationwide.”

Expand Tweet

Enhancing athlete development is one of the major goals behind the MoU

The partnership between the FIVB and Bengaluru Torpedoes will also enable various initiatives, such as high-performance and grassroots activities, mass participation programs, and knowledge exchange, along with collaborative projects aimed at advancing athlete development.

This will be achieved through quality sports science and medical services, alongside coaching and officiating. Steve Tutton, the FIVB Head of Technical and Development, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He is eager to use his expertise in taking the sport to newer levels.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy in our mission to foster volleyball development. Together, we will leverage our expertise to implement innovative programs and initiatives that will propel the sport to new heights,” Steve stated.

Vishal Jaison, the spokesperson for Bengaluru Torpedoes, conveyed his enthusiasm for the partnership.

"This collaboration with the FIVB underscores our commitment to nurturing volleyball excellence from grassroots levels. By joining forces, we aim to expand opportunities for aspiring athletes and promote volleyball as an inclusive sport for all,” Vishal commented.