Chennai Rockstars, Cuddalore With Us register heavy wins on Day 4 in Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024

Chennai Rockstars put brakes on Krishnagiri Bulls' winning streak in the Tamil Nadhu Volleyball League (TNVL) 2024 with a 4-1 win (21-15, 14-21, 21-12, 21-17, 21-17). The game took place on Saturday, January 6, at the Santhome Higher Secondary School Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Rockstars' blocker Prince set the first point for his team with a neat spike. To take the early advantage, the hosts showed tremendous defending skills, digging with panache and applying blocks in between.

Chennai captain M. Ukkrapandian, who plays as a setter in the team, was the architect behind offensive gameplay with middle blocker Srajan Shetty being spot-on with his blocks.

Krisnagiri Bulls players Naveen Kumar S and Prabagaran S were excellent with spikes in the second set to level the match at 1-1. It was more about anticipating the game situation and unleashing some powerful blocks.

Surendran S from Chennai Rockstars was impressive with his digs to save some important points as they dominated the third game to regain the lead. The Chennai outfit sealed the remaining two games with identical margins of 21-17 to make it two wins in a row in TNVL.

Cuddalore With Us remains unbeaten in the league

Drop a set, reinvigorate, and then come with full guns blazing. That's how Cuddalore With Us has dominated this league with three successive wins.

Though Ashwal Rai and Dhilip Kumar set the first game for Kumari Phoenix, Cudallore captain Jerome Vinith and Hardeep Singh showed their prowess to come back in the game.

The duo combined for 30 attacking points with Vinith being the wrecker-in-chief. Ace blocker Manoj LM was just at the supportive end, snapping nine attack points, two block points, and three digs.

Ramanathan R and Ashwin Raj were flawless in the middle as Cudallore left no room for errors. Jerome's cool and composed leadership emerged as a driving force for Cuddalore With Us as they won four games after going down in the first to take the tie home 17-21, 21-16, 21-15, 21-12, 21-17.