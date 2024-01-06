Cuddalore edge past Virudhanagar King Makers in gripping encounter of Tamil Nadu Volleyball League

Cuddalore With Us completed consecutive wins in the Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024 with a tremendous comeback against Virudhunagar King Makers 19-21, 20-21, 21-16, 21-19 & 21-18 on Friday, January 5, in Chennai.

Cuddalore were staring at a defeat after losing the first two games in close encounters. Manoj LM and Jerome Vinith displayed some powerful attacking shots backed with remarkable coordination among Cuddalore players that helped them to dominate the third set.

The fourth match went neck and neck, just like the first two, but ultimately Cuddalore sealed the game to stay alive in the tie. The fifth set saw Manoj at the forefront for Cuddalore, exhibiting his rollicking blocks with an aplomb touch.

Vinit Kumar from Virudhunagar was also in good nick in the final game but ultimately the match slipped from their hands in the final stage. The Indian men's captain picked as many as 27 attacking points, where no player from either side managed to cross 20.

Chennai Rockstars outplays Kumari Phoenix

The potent force of star Indian players Ashwal Rai and Muthusamy Appavu for Kumari Phoenix was trivialized by a determined Chennai side.

The Phoenix side was better on attack and serve but fell short on blocking. Chennai middle blocker Srajan Shetty left no stone unturned to give an impression of his fiery blocks.

Santhosh S and Raman Kumar were relentless in their attack, cashing in on the disrupted formation of Kumari Phoenix. Chennai were a little ahead in terms of digging against their opponents, though Naveen Raja Jacob from Kumari outfit collected the most points (10) in that discipline.

Three of the five games were decided on a golden point with Chennai finishing on the winning side on each instance. This win helped the hosts to open their account on the points table after losing to Cuddalore in the first match.

Chennai will play Krishnagiri Bulls in their next match on Saturday, January 6, whereas Kumari Phoenix will play against Cuddalore in the evening.