Cuddalore With Us won against Viluppuram Super Kings 3-2 ( 20-21, 21-19, 21-17, 18-21, 21-15) in an intense battle of Tamil Nadu Volleyball League (TNVL) on Wednesday, January 10, in Chennai.

The solid blocking from Jerome Vinith and Sayanth T along with the enterprising serves of Vinith and Hardeep Singh put Cuddalore a step ahead in the final set.

Riding on the glittering spikes of Amit Gulia and some thumping blocks from Vaishnav GR, Viluppuram went tooth and nail with the table leaders. After trailing 5-8 in the fourth set (that too being two sets down), Amit orchestrated a comeback with Vinayak Rokade making room for him to smash down the Cuddalore court.

This was the fourth time in the league stage that Cuddalore won the tie after dropping the first game to continue its winning streak.

In another match, Kumari Phoenix denied Krishnagiri Bulls any chance to make it to the TNVL playoffs with a 4-1 cracker. Dhilip Kumar M outshined his teammates to fetch the most number of attacking points - 23 - with Jerry Daniel and Vikraman N backing him to seal the game in the fourth set itself.

Virudhunagar edge past Chennai to enter Tamil Nadu Volleyball League playoffs

In a must-win match to keep their campaign alive, a spirited Virudhunagar King Makers toppled Chennai Rockstars from the ladder. Thanks to the combined effort of Santhosh S and Raman Kumar, the tantalizing spikes from the duo did enough damage.

Chetan Balbudhe's contributions played a key role in Chennai Rockstars' fightback, while Libero Ajith from Virudhunagar showcased impeccable defensive skills with relentless digs to save important points.

Virudhunagar won three straight games to take an unassailable lead in the match, though they lost the last two games. But that couldn't stop them from confirming a playoff berth following a scoreline of 21-16, 21-20, 21-14, 15-21, 20-21.

Virudhungar and Chennai will once again face each other on Thursday (January 11) in the eliminator match. The winner will meet Cuddalore in the final on Friday.