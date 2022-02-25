Founding partners of Prime Volleyball announces Kerala Premier Volleyball League

Kerala is a sports-loving state - be it volleyball, football or cricket - and fans in the state take their sport seriously.

After the rousing success of the Prime Volleyball League, the founding partners of the league have decided to announce Kerala Premier Volleyball League - a Kerala-based state volleyball league.

The state has been a breeding ground for talented volleyball players for several decades and has produced many legendary volleyball players. Given their love for the sport in this state, it is only fitting for the first regional-based league to begin in Kerala.

The competition will consist of teams from various districts and will be organized in the second half of 2022. The dates and the venue of the league will be announced soon.

Each team can select a limited number of players from another state or even a foreign player for the volleyball league.

The organizers of the league have already initiated discussions with television channels to broadcast the league. The competition will also be telecast on an OTT platform.

Love for volleyball in Kerala is huge: PVL team owners

Speaking about the development, Tuhin Mishra, co-founder and MD of Baseline Ventures, said the group would love to continue their passion for volleyball with a new league. He said:

"It has been absolutely overwhelming to see the response the Prime Volleyball League has received in the last couple of weeks and we would like volleyball mania to continue throughout the year. I am delighted to announce that a number of region-based volleyball leagues will be conducted in India, with the first of them being the Kerala Premier Volleyball League."

"We have seen many talented players dazzle audiences in the ongoing Prime Volleyball League and I am sure that there are many more such talents that we will find through the new league."

The owner of Kochi Blue Spikers, Thomas Muthoot, stated his group is always committed to supporting and promoting volleyball in India. He said:

"The sport is well connected to the grassroots and has a rich legacy of producing outstanding players for the nation. The league will create a big platform for volleyball talents, especially from the state, as we believe the league to be a game-changer in popularizing the sport. Our association with KPL gives us another opportunity to positively influence the growth of players by providing them with the perfect platform to excel."

The Calicut Heroes co-owner Safeer PT also weighed in on the formation of the new league. He opined that volleyball has been one of the most popular sports in Kerala for a long time and youngsters will get a tremendous opportunity to showcase their skills. Safeer PT said:

"We cannot wait to unearth the wealth of talented volleyball players throughout the tournament and also grow and evolve the sport of volleyball. The league will also give a platform to a lot of volleyball players from the state who can’t get selected in the ongoing PVL."

