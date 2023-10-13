India's performance in volleyball at Asian Games 2023

India faced disappointment at the end of their Asian Games 2023 volleyball campaign as both the men's and women's teams fell short of clinching a medal. Despite fervent efforts, neither team secured a podium finish.

After a promising start by topping Pool C with victories against Cambodia and the Republic of Korea, the men's volleyball team encountered various challenges in the classification matches.

A tough 0-3 loss to Japan preceded a closely contested clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the classification match 5-6, resulting in another 0-3 defeat.

India put in commendable performances in the pool stage, showcasing strategic brilliance and teamwork. Their victories against formidable opponents set a positive tone for the team, but the classification round proved to be a stern test.

On September 26, 2023, the Indian men's team faced a determined Pakistan in a battle for classification, but despite a valiant effort, they couldn't secure a win.

The points table for Pool C showcased India's dominance, as they won both their matches. However, the subsequent classification matches brought formidable opponents, leading to the team's exit from medal contention.

India's spirited volleyball journey at Asian Games 2023

The Indian women's volleyball journey at the Asian Games 2023 began with a spirited effort but concluded with a ninth-place finish. Despite facing challenges, the team showcased resilience and determination throughout the competition.

The early encounters saw tough battles against DPR Korea and China in Pool A, with India valiantly fighting but unable to secure victories. These encounters in the pool phase provided invaluable experience and set the stage for the classification matches.

The points table for Pool A reflected the challenging nature of the group, with China leading, followed by DPR Korea, and India in the third position.

In Classification Pool G (9–13), India faced Nepal, emerging victorious with a 3-1 scoreline, demonstrating their ability to bounce back. The subsequent classification matches for the ninth–12th positions presented opportunities for redemption.

In a dominant performance, India secured a 3-0 win against Mongolia, marking a significant step forward. The team continued to build on this momentum, clinching a thrilling 3-2 victory against Hong Kong China in the classification match for the ninth–10th positions.

Although India couldn't secure a podium finish, the ninth-place position is a testament to the team's determination and improvement. The competition provided a platform for Indian women's volleyball to showcase their skills and gain exposure at the international level.