Indian men's volleyball team's Asian Games 2023 journey comes to an end with a defeat against Pakistan

Indian men's volleyball team failed to end its Asian Games 2023 journey on a good note after conceding a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their last encounter. The 5th and 6th-placed match took place at China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium on 26th September and witnessed Pakistan register a compelling 3-0 win over India.

India stumbled against Japan in the quarterfinal of the event held the previous day, which killed not only their semifinal hopes but also deprived them of a medal. Although the Indian men's volleyball team kicked off their Asiad journey positively with two consecutive wins, the losses in the succeeding matches cost them.

After winning against South Korea and Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games, they faced off against Japan, who defeated India in straight sets with a scoreline of 25-16, 25-18, and 25-17 with a second-string side.

Regarding India's encounter with Pakistan, the teams battled it out in a 5th-6th placed game, indicating their perseverance to secure a reputed position. Nevertheless, Pakistan emerged triumphant, sweeping all three sets with scores of 25-21, 25-20, and 25-23, ultimately securing a 3-0 victory.

The fierce contest depicted the competitive spirit and skill of both countries on the volleyball court, leaving fans on the edge of their seats throughout the game.

Top players from Pakistan vs India volleyball match in Asian Games 2023

Two standout volleyball players showed their knack on opposite sides of the net. From the Indian side, Amit Gulia put on a notable performance, totaling 10 points with 9 successful attacks and 1 ace serve, making him a challenging force.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Murad Khan displayed exceptional prowess, scoring a whopping 20 points, the highest in the match, with 17 successful attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace serve.

Notably, China and Iran were engaged in the match for the gold medal. With great determination, Iran emerged victorious by a scoreline of 3-1 to clutch the well-fought medal. On the other hand, Qatar and Japan contested in a bronze medal match, witnessing Japan's B-side shining in third place on the podium. Both the gold and bronze medal matches were played at Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium.