Karthik Madhu terms his entry into volleyball 'accidental'

Kochi Blue Spikers' blocker Karthik Madhu recently spoke about his journey as a volleyball player and referred to it as an 'accidental entry. Karthik had insufficient knowledge about the sport during his schooling days. Later on, when he started to try his hand at volleyball, Madhu realized he was more inclined to it.

Karthik said:

"My journey into sports was an accidental entry since I had little knowledge about volleyball in school. I got into volleyball and from there my journey started. The most unique thing about volleyball is the excitement it creates during playing for the players as well as for the audience. It's also the sport played all over the world and everyone has the knowledge about volleyball."

Karthik Madhu, who will be playing for the Kochi Blue Spikers in the upcoming edition of the PVL, also spoke about his team and their strengths. He said:

"I am happy to be a part of Kochi Blue Spikers in this first edition of Prime Volleyball League. Our team is good where all the players have good match experiences. Our biggest strengths is our blocking and service and especially our setters who have good experience of playing with foreign players."

Kathik will be in action for the Kochi Blue Spikers during the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), which is scheduled to get underway on February 5, 2022.

Karthik Madhu speaks about Asian Men's Volleyball Championship

Talking about his experience of playing in the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, Karthik Madhu stated it was great competing after coming back from a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said:

"It was a great experience playing in that too, playing in a major tournament after COVID-19 and since it was a new set of the team, our coaches, Sridharan trained us and got all the players ready within a short span of camp. But the only thing we lacked was exposure but still, we did well and fought back and secured 9th place."

Karthik Madhu added:

"Yes, of course, whether it's the Indian team or KBS we have to mingle with each other and perform well as a team then automatically the results will be positive. Apart from volleyball about me, the truth is volleyball is everything to me and I work in the postal department in Bengaluru."

