Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Karnataka’s two key volleyball players sit on bench due to an error in entry 

Karnataka women’s volleyball team lost momentum even before they could step on the court to play their opening league match of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022. This was due to an error in the registration of two key players.

As the volleyball competition got underway at the Sports Authority of India Indoor Sports Complex on Monday (January 30), Karnataka couldn’t field Sonakshi and Srushti Gowda as the online system didn’t accept their entries.

Playing without two key players was a big setback for the Karnataka team as they lost their opening league match to West Bengal 0-3. Both Sonakshi and Srushti Gowda were seen cheering for their team from the bench.

“It was very disappointing for me as I couldn’t play for the state team here at the Khelo India Youth Games,” Sonakshi told Sportskeeda. “Our team manager made an effort, but we couldn’t get to play.”

Before Karnataka could settle down, West Bengal raced to a 10-0 lead in the first set and eventually won it 25-5. Karnataka resisted in the second set, but the West Bengal girls were good at the net and back-court to take it 25-10. Karnataka pushed in the third set but couldn’t recover the lost ground. West Bengal won the set 25-16 and the contest 3-0.

The most exciting contest of the day in the women’s group was between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In a grueling five-set, the Haryana girls fought tooth and nail to defeat Uttar Pradesh 3-2.

Tanu Rathi, Haryana’s team captain, said his side wasn’t able to coordinate in the opening two sets and lost. But after trailing by 0-2, Haryana made a comeback to level the scoreline at 2-2, and then win the decider.

“Winning the third set was a turning point for us,” Tanu added. “We continued to sustain our efforts and won the match.”

However, it wasn’t a good start for the host Madhya Pradesh volleyball teams as both the men's and women’s team lost their opening league matches.

The kho-kho competition in the boys’ group also got underway in Jabalpur on Monday (January 30). Maharashtra beat Telangana 28-24, while Delhi defeated Andhra Pradesh 30-26.

Results: Khelo India Youth Games - Volleyball preliminary league matches

Girls

Pool B: Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh 3-2 (24-26, 23-26, 25-23, 15-7). Gujarat lost to Kerala 0-3 (20-25, 17-25, 15-25).

Pool A: West Bengal beat Karnataka 3-0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-16). Tamil Nadu beat Madhya Pradesh 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-8).

Boys: Pool A: Gujarat beat Delhi 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-21). Tamil Nadu beat Madhya Pradesh 3-0 (25-23, 25-8, 25-19).

Pool B: Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh 3-0 (25-20, 23-21, 25-18). Rajasthan beat Himachal Pradesh 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-21)

