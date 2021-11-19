Kolkata Thunderbolts join Prime Volleyball League

Kolkata Thunderbolts are the latest entrant in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The Kolkata-based franchise is co-owned by Pawan Kumar Patodia, Chairman and Managing Director of Pulkit Veneer Mills Private Limited, and Vineet Bhandari, Managing Partner at SPINX Capital.

The inaugural PVL season will be staged early next year. In line with top international leagues like the NBA, the PVL will operate with a model in which franchise owners will also be stakeholders in the holding organization of the league.

With the addition of the Kolkata franchise, the inaugural edition is set to feature seven teams.

Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts will battle for the top honors.

Pawan Kumar Patodia and Vineet Bhandari, in a joint statement, said they are delighted to acquire the Kolkata franchise.

"Volleyball has always been a hugely popular sport in India, and we wanted to play our part in promoting the sport and building a successful and sustainable business," the statement read. "We are extremely confident that the Prime Volleyball League will be a huge success."

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of the Prime Volleyball League, welcomed the new team.

"Pawan and Vineet truly want to make a difference in Indian sport and bring their vast management experience to the table," Bhattacharjya said. "Their involvement in the Prime Volleyball League will provide a huge boost to the tournament."

PVL will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The player auction for the inaugural PVL edition will be held on December 14 this year.

