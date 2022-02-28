Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal Rai elated by championship victory, thanks everyone for their support

The Kolkata Thunderbolts exhibited an incredible all-round performance to humble the Ahmedabad Defenders 3-0 (15-13, 15-10, 15-12) to clinch the inaugural Prime Volleyball League (PVL) title at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 28.

Speaking after the title win, Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal Rai expressed gratitude towards his teammates, coaching staff, team management and the fans for their support throughout the season. Ashwal said:

"I am delighted to lead Kolkata Thunderbolts to the title as captain. Initially, I thought it would be a challenging task as all teams in the tournament were really strong. We knew we just have to focus on ourselves and not take too much pressure. We created strategies as per teams we were facing and the plans laid down by our coaches worked out for us in each game."

He added:

"It was easy to communicate my plans with the team and they listened to me, which made my task easier. We played with so much coordination and we achieved this result. I thank my teammates, coaching staff and the team management for backing me, and I also thank the fans for showing their support to Kolkata Thunderbolts throughout the season."

Kolkata Thunderbolts head coach Sunny Joseph hails team's efforts

Coaches are always proud when the team leaves no stone unturned to make the event a successful and memorable one. Thunderbolts head coach Sunny Joseph praised the team's efforts and said:

"I am very happy because of the performance delivered in the final to help us claim the trophy. It was a slow growth for our team throughout the season and we were able to rise steadily. I am thankful to my players, the team management, the support staff, and also to the fans for supporting us."

Pawan Kumar Patodia, the chairman and co-owner of the Thunderbolts, expressed delight over his team's win. He said:

"I always had faith in our players and our coaching staff and I am delighted to see that the hard work done by our team behind the scenes paid off. I am thankful to everyone who supported and cheered for us as we went on this journey. Winning the inaugural Rupay Prime Volleyball League title is just the beginning of our success."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar