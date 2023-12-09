Men's Volleyball Club World Championship 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia

The Men's Volleyball Club World Championship 2023 finished with the group stage on Friday, December 8, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sir Sicoma Perugia, Itambe Minas, Suntory Sunbirds and Halkbank Spor Kulubu progressed as the four semi-finalists.

Defending champions Sir Sicoma Perugia topped the Pool A points table following a comprehensive win over hosts Ahmedabad Defenders 25-18, 25-19, and 25-11. The Italian team won both matches with a 3-0 margin to account for six points.

Ahmedabad's loss also confirmed the qualification of Brazilian club Itambe Minas into the last four stage. Itambe won and loss one game each in the Pool B and is placed second with three points.

In one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, Halkbank Spor Kulubu upstaged four-time world champions Sada Cruzeiro Volei (Brazil) in three straight sets 26-24, 25-18 & 28-26.

The Contagem-based club was eliminated from the event even though they mustered a win against Sunbrids by a 3-2 margin on Thursday. However, the format of the competition rewards an extra point to the losing team if they can enforce the game to the fifth set.

Although SDC accounted for three points from two games, they missed the semi-final spot by the slightest point ratio. The Brazilian club's point ratio read 0.964 to HBK's 0.986.

Here are the points table of Pool A and Pool B after the completion of the group stage.

Pool A M W L Points Point Ratio Sir Sicom Perugia 2 2 0 6 1.348 Itambe Minas 2 1 1 3 0.992 Ahmedabad Defenders 12 0 2 0 0.746

Pool B M Won Loss Points Point Ratio Suntory Sunbirds 2 1 1 4 1.049 Halbank Sporo Kulubu 2 1 1 3 0.986 Sada Cruzeiro Volei 2 1 1 3 0.964

Ahmedabad Defenders became first Indian club to feature in World Championship

The FIVB Men's Volleyball Club World Championship is the most prestigious event for clubs across the world to showcase its supremacy every year. India participated in the annual event for the very first time on the virtue of being the hosts.

Ahmedabad Defenders were the champions of India's Prime Volleyball league in February this year and, thus, they made the cut in the six-team event. Interestingly, the winner of the next Prime Volleyball season (2024) will play in the following edition of the World Championships.