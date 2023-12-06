Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023: When and where to watch the Ahmedabad Defenders live in action?

Ahmedabad Defenders will be the first Indian volleyball club to participate in the prestigious global event, the Men's Volleyball Club World Championship 2023, scheduled between December 6 and 10 in Bengaluru. This will be the 18th edition of the annual event organized by the Federation Internationale de Volleyball.

Ahmedabad Defenders qualified for the six-team event following their success in the men's Prime Volleyball 2023 this year in February. They defeated Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 (15-7, 15-10, 18-20, 13-15, 15-10) in the final.

The Ahmedabad outfit will be led by Indian setter Muthusamy Appavu and coached by Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan. The 15-member core squad includes Asian Games-bound players from other teams such as Ashwal Rai and Shameemudheen.

A total of six teams are divided into two groups with each playing just one game against the other two. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals, where the winners will progress to the final. There will also be a third-place match.

Ahmedabad Defenders are part of Pool A, which includes defending club world champions Sir Sicoma Perugia and Brazilian club Itambe Minas. Muthusamy and company will play their first match against Itambe Minas on Wednesday, December 6.

When to watch Ahmedabad Defenders in Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023

The Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 will be held from December 6 to 10 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ahmedabad Defenders will play their pool fixtures against Itambe Minas on December 6 and Sir Sicoma Perugia on December 8. Both matches will start at 8:30 pm according to the Indian Standard Timings (IST).

Where to watch Ahmedabad Defenders in Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023

The Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 matches of Ahmedabad Defenders and the other four group stage as well as the semi-finals and the final will have telecast and online streaming services in India.

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the game on television (TV) and FanCode will provide the livestreaming of all matches on its mobile application and website.