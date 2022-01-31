Muthusamy Appavu to lead Ahmedabad Defenders at 2022 Prime Volleyball League

Ahmedabad Defenders have named Muthusamy Appavu as their captain for the upcoming season of Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The tournament will be held from February 5-27, 2022 at the indoor Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Muthusamy thanked the owners for believing in him and giving him the opportunity to lead the volleyball team. Ahmedabad Defenders are all set to kickstart their campaign at the PVL against Chennai Blitz on February 6.

Muthusamy, on being appointed captain, said:

"It's a matter of great pride and honour for me to lead the Ahmedabad Defenders franchise in a top league like RuPay Prime Volleyball League. I would like to thank the owners, coaches and the support staff for providing me with this opportunity and showing faith in me. It's a big responsibility, and it will certainly motivate me to give my best for the team as a captain."

Muthusamy added:

"We have a good mix of young and experienced players in the team, and we are fully prepared for the season. We look forward to giving our 100% for the team, and hopefully, we have a memorable tournament ahead."

Muthusamy Appavu's achievements

Ace setter Muthusamy, before being bought by the Ahmedabad Defenders, has been part of top notch volleyball performances.

The ace setter, who was bought at Rs. 10 lakh by Ahmedabad Defenders at the Auctions in December 2021, hails from Thiruvarur, Tamilnadu.

Muthusamy made his national team debut in 2018 and has also played a vital part in team India's various memorable tournaments. He was part of the 2018 U21 BRICS Games bronze medal win as well as the U23 Asian Championship silver medal-winning stint. He also bagged the best setter award at the Championship.

He was also part of the Senior Indian team for the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

Ahmedabad Defenders' Head Coach Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan stated that Muthusamy brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skills and termed him a 'natural leader'.

"Muthusamy brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skills. He is a natural leader, and we are really pleased to have him as captain of the team. We are excited to work with him, and we just can't wait for the season to get started."

