On the eve of the Bengaluru Torpedoes’ match against Prime Volleyball League Season 2 champions Ahmedabad Defenders on February 26, skipper Pankaj Sharma received the news that his wife would soon be delivering their baby.

The Indian attacker kept the news to himself and decided not to share the same with his teammates until the end of the match

"As I stepped on the court, half my mind was occupied with that and half with the crucial match that we were playing. I kept the news to myself but played the match well even though I had other things running in my head at times," Pankaj recalled in a press release.

Bengaluru Torpedoes won the match against Ahmedabad Defenders in straight sets 17-15, 15-13, 15-13. Captain Pankaj Sharma shared the news with his teammates right after the victory.

"I tried my best to concentrate on the game and when we secured the victory, I took stock of my feelings, the joy of winning, the excitement and concern of the delivery came crashing down on me," he recalled.

The 30-year-old could concentrate on the match as he knew that his wife was getting the best care in the Army Hospital in Secunderabad. When he broke the news to the team, the Torpedoes management immediately booked him an early morning flight to Secunderabad to be with his wife.

“The next day I reached the hospital. Within minutes of my arrival, we were blessed with a boy. It felt like everything came together at the right moment, the delivery of our boy and the Torpedoes winning the match. There’s nothing that could mean more to me in life,” he added.

"I am confident that things will work out well for us" - Pankaj Sharma on balancing his career with being a father

Pankaj Sharma regrouped with the Torpedoes squad in Chennai to take on Hyderabad Black Hawks on March 4. The Bangalore-based franchise registered a victory in straight sets 15-6, 15-11, 15-12.

A new chapter has begun in Pankaj's life as he will now have to balance his career and family life.

“I realize that being an athlete and a dad will be difficult. I am grateful to my wife, who is also a national volleyball player herself, for supporting me in my journey so far and I know I can count on it as we embark on a new phase in our lives. So even though I might have to divide my attention between the two at times, I am confident that things will work out well for us,” he signed off.