Prime Volleyball 2022 schedule: Full list of PVL matches and timings in IST

The 2022 edition of the Prime Volleyball League will commence on February 5 in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on the Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening encounter of the competition.

All the matches of the Prime Volleyball League will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad after the management decided to shift the venue from Kochi. Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League in a statement:

"Hyderabad has always had a great sporting culture, and therefore we are delighted to organize the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in the city. We have waited a long time to provide a platform to all talented volleyball players from around the world to showcase their talent, and hence we cannot wait for the competition to begin."

A total of seven teams will compete in the Prime Volleyball League 2022. The teams are Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts.

A total of 21 league stage matches will be played from February 5 to 23. The top four teams from the group stage will make it to the semis. Each team will play the other team once in the group stage, amounting to six group stage matches per team in the upcoming edition of the competition.

The semi-finals will take place on February 24 & 25, while the summit clash is slated to take place on the 27th of February.

Bhattacharya added:

"All the players are eagerly waiting to shine for their respective teams, and we are doing everything to ensure a safe and successful tournament is organised. I would also like to thank all the teams and our partners for their support in reaching this decision."

The matches will commence at 7 PM daily, while during the double-headers we'll have the first game at 7 PM and the second at 9 PM. Only two double-headers will be played throughout the season on 11th & 17th February.

Prime Volleyball 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings in IST

February 5

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 7 PM.

February 6

Chennai Blitz vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 7 PM.

February 7

Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 7 PM.

February 8

Bangalore Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 7 PM.

February 9

Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 7 PM.

February 10

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 7 PM.

February 11

Bangalore Torpedoes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 7 PM.

Chennai Blitz vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 9 PM.

February 12

Bangalore Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, 7 PM.

February 13

Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Chennai Blitz, 7 PM.

February 14

Calicut Heroes vs Bangalore Torpedoes, 7 PM.

February 15

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 7 PM.

February 16

Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 7 PM.

February 17

Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes, 7 PM.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bangalore Torpedoes, 9 PM.

February 18

Calicut Heroes vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 7 PM.

February 19

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 7 PM.

February 20

Chennai Blitz vs Bangalore Torpedoes, 7 PM.

February 21

Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, 7 PM.

February 22

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 7 PM.

February 23

Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers, 7 PM.

February 24

Semi-Final 1, 7 PM.

February 25

Semi-Final 2, 7 PM.

February 27

Final, 7 PM.

