Prime Volleyball 2024: Ahmedabad Defenders thumb Kolkata Thunderbolts in a three-set affair

Ahmedabad Defenders secured a straight three-set win (15-13, 15-9, 15-6) over Kolkata Thunderbolts. The one-sided Prime Volleyball affair was played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

With this dominating win, the Defenders strengthened their position at the top of the league table with two consecutive wins and four valuable points. Kolkata Thunderbolts, on the other hand, have lost both their contests so far, and are holding the wooden spoon.

Moving into the details of the first set, Subramaniam Nandagopal's brilliant serve and three attack points kept Ahmedabad on top of their opposition. Nandagopal received impressive support from Australia attacker and outside hitter Senica Max with four excellent attack points.

Ahmedabad went on to make multiple errors in the first set, which provided Kolkata a chance to make a comeback. Amit displayed all-round brilliance, accumulating two attack points and as many block points.

He got substantial support from the Indian attacker Vinit Kumar, who was at his best with his powerful spikes, bagging a total of four attack points.

Though Ashwal Rai displayed his all-round skills, Defenders sealed the deal with 15-13 to close the first set in their favor. Angamuthu was crucial in gathering two attack points for the Defenders.

Pure domination by the Defenders in second and third sets

The second and third sets saw the Defenders dominate. Unfortunately, Vinit Kumar was the lone warrior for Kolkata as he attacked and accumulated four points for his side. However, the rest was one-way traffic for the Defenders.

Vinit continued his good gameplay, shining with powerful spikes and keeping his team on top with four attack points. Belarus Blocker Ilya Burau's two exceptional blocks and Angamuthu's attack pointer helped Ahmedabad to take the second set 15-9.

In the third set, Vinit Kumar, Ashwal, Sinnadhu, and Deepak gained one attack point each for Kolkata. However, that wasn't enough to stop the Defenders' domination. Angamuthu continued his sheer domination in the third and final set as well, scoring four brilliant attack points.

Ilya's perfect all-round cameo and Nandagopal's two attack points and a serve point took the Defenders home by 15-6 and eventually the game by 3-0 in three straight sets.

Attacker Nandhagopal finished the match with 10 points, the most by anyone in the clash. Angamuthu ended with eight points while Vinit Kumar's nine points went in vain for Kolkata.