Prime Volleyball League 2022: Angamuthu shines as Ahmedabad Defenders beat Calicut Heroes 3-2

The Ahmedabad Defenders produced an all-round performance, thanks to Angamuthu's monstrous spikes, to pull off a 3-2 win over Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League on February 9.

The match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad was a pulsating affair as Ahmedabad Defenders beat Calicut Heroes 12-15, 15-11, 10-15, 15-12, 15-11.

Angamuthu of Ahmedabad Defenders was the centre of attention as he rose to the occasion, delivering thunderous spikes.

The first set started on an even note with both Ahmedabad Defenders and Calicut Heroes trading points in the initial passage of play. Ryan Meehan led the charge for the Defenders while Ajithlal C kept producing brilliant spikes for the Heroes.

However, it was the Calicut Heroes who took a slender lead on a crucial Super Point to lead 13-10. The lead gave the Calicut team some much-needed confidence as they closed out the first set 15-12.

The second set, too, looked set to go Calicut's way when Mujeeb MC carried out a brilliant block to help his team take the lead at 5-2. However, a superb block by Ahmedabad skipper Muthusamy helped the team level the scores at 7-7.

Angamuthu then rose to the occasion and effected a block and a spike as the Ahmedabad Defenders gained a slender lead at 11-9. Winning a crucial Super Point extended the Ahmedabad Defenders' lead and a spike from Shon T John sealed the second set in favor of the Ahmedabad Defenders.

Angamuthu rises to the occasion

With parity restored, both teams upped the ante. It was Calicut Heroes who took the initial lead for the third time in as many sets as they led 8-5. Calicut continued to effect fantastic blocks and keep their noses in front.

Ajithlal's superb spike put the Heroes in the driver's seat at 12-8. Moments later, Ajithlal pulled off another fantastic spike as the Heroes took a 2-1 lead in the match.

Playing catch-up, Ahmedabad Defenders stepped up on the gas with Shon T John standing tall with fabulous spikes. The Ahmedabad Defenders took the lead at 7-4 and continued to dominate to clinch the fourth set at 15-12.

The Ahmedabad side started strongly in the decider and took a crucial 6-2 early lead.

Angamuthu effected a few fantastic spikes as the Ahmedabad Defenders continued to forge ahead and gave nothing to Calicut Heroes. There was nothing to stop Angamuthu on the night and the Calicut Heroes had no answer to his terrific volleyball play.

A fabulous block by Ryan Meehan helped the Defenders clinch the final set 15-11. The win gave Ahmedabad Defenders two points while Angamuthu was adjudged the Player of the Match.

