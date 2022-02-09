Prime Volleyball League 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks' Rohit Kumar heaps praise on the tournament

The Hyderabad Black Hawks and the Ahmedabad Defenders will square off in a Prime Volleyball League match in Hyderabad on February 10.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks come into the game on the back of winning their first match against the Kochi Blue Spikers. They will be keen to carry their winning momentum forward in the league.

Speaking ahead of their second match of the season, Hyderabad Black Hawks' Rohit Kumar stated that the team is bubbling with a lot of confidence. He said:

"After winning our first match against the Kochi Blue Spikers, we have gained a lot of confidence. We were quite happy to start with a win and we have been preparing well for our next match against Ahmedabad Defenders. We will definitely give our 100 percent and try to win our next game as well."

Rohit, an attacker, took to the sport after watching some athletes play in his village. Hailing from Haryana, the versatile attacker then went to the Sports Authority of India in Kurukshetra for trials and there was no looking back. He said:

"I was motivated to start playing volleyball after watching a few athletes play the game in my village. I started playing the game in my school. After completing my 10th standard, I went for SAI Kurukshetra trials. After getting selected, I started practicing at SAI and thereafter moved through the ranks."

Overcoming adversities to become a volleyball star

The 25-year-old attacker spoke about the challenges he has faced in his volleyball career so far. Rohit Kumar has suffered many injuries but he made sure to get back on track at the earliest. Kumar said:

"There's always a concern about injuries. After incurring an injury, there's always pressure about how and by when we can recover. My family lives in a village in Karnal district, Haryana and my father is a farmer. It was difficult to acquire expensive shoes and playing kits sometimes. But my family has always supported me throughout my volleyball career."

He added:

"Whenever I needed something, I used to ask my elder brother and he used to speak to my father and give me whatever I needed. My elder brother has supported me a lot. He also used to play volleyball at one point, but now he runs his own business."

The attacker also spoke about the importance of the league in the Indian sports ecosystem. He opined:

"Players can secure their future through the league. The tournament will also motivate youngsters in India to start playing the sport. The league is a great platform for players."

Prime Volleyball League 2022: February 10 schedule and match timings in IST

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

Date: February 10, 2022 Timing: 7 pm (IST)

Streaming details:

Watch the league live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels.

Live streaming will also be available on Sony LIV.

