Prime Volleyball League 2024: Calicut Heroes steamroll Delhi Toofans to life their maiden title

Calicut Heroes stunned Delhi Toofans in the grand finale of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, March 21. The final scoreline read 15-13, 15-10, 13-15, 15-12.

Moving into the details of the first set, Jerome Vinith was at his aggressive best, amassing three powerful spikes. He proved his all-round brilliance with proper defense as well. Though the Delhi attacker Santhosh proved his worth with three attack points, Calicut cruised past the opposition with a 15-13 win.

Shifting our focus to the second set, attacker Chirag Yadav looked in impressive all-round form, accumulating three attack points and an amazing block point. He received substantial support from Jerome Vinith, who amassed three attack points while Maan Vikas racked up two powerful spikes.

From Delhi, it was Santhosh, who tried his best to keep his side on top of the game with two attacking shots. However, since Calicut was on top of their game with both attack and defense, they continued to seal the second set with 15-10.

Delhi make a comeback in the third set only to lose the final set

In the third set, Colombia all-rounder Daniel Aponza was impressive with three attack points, helping Delhi make a decent comeback. He received decent support from Manoj and Santhosh with one attack point apiece.

Calicut Heroes looked off-color in the third set as their players couldn't make big in all aspects of the game and they settled with a 13-15 defeat in this particular set.

However, everything was back in the control of the Heroes as Vinith Jerome was at his dominating best, pocketing a whopping eight attacking points. Felippe and Maan Vikas also tried their best in terms of their attacking gameplay.

For Delhi Toofans, Manoj Kumar looked in decent touch with six powerful spikes and Rohit Kumar proved his all-round brilliance with attack, defense, and serves. However, Jerome’s attacking gameplay gave Calicut their first title win.

Calicut’s Vinith Jerome was the top-scorer in the game, amassing 12 points while Delhi's Manoj accumulated eight points to emerge as the second-highest scorer.