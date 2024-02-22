Prime Volleyball League 2024: Chennai Blitz and Ahmedabad Defenders secure victories in Thursday doubleheader

Chennai Blitz registered a come-from-behind dominant win over Kolkata Thunderbolts in the 11th match of Prime Volleyball League 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The final scoreline read 14-16, 21-20, 15-5, 17-19, 15-8 in Chennai's favor.

In the 12th clash, Ahmedabad Defenders secured a 3-0 comprehensive win over Hyderabad Black Hawks with the scoreline reading 17-15, 15-13 and 15-11.

Moving to the details of the 11th contest, Blockers Sudheer Shetty and Akhin GS locked horns in the battle of middles. Vinit Kumar and Ashwal Rai dominated the proceedings for the Thunderbolts while Raman's offensive moves kept the game in balance. With Vinit's powerful spikes, Thunderbolts started off the contest on a good note.

In the second and third sets, Chennai rocketed back to victories. Dhilip Kumar was at his best to keep the Blitz on top. However, the duo of Ashwal and Vinit became a tough nut to track for Chennai but a super point win turned the tables for the Blitz.

Moving forward, a few unforced errors from Kolkata continued to keep Chennai on top. Vinit tried to take the game away from Chennai with his powerful attacks. Chennai's defensive gameplay proved to be crucial for Chennai as they bagged a vital win.

Nandagopal propels Ahmedabad to easy win

Speaking of the 12th clash, Ahmedabad Defenders’ Subramaniyam Nandagopal started off the game with amazing gameplay, accumulating four attack points and a serve point. He received substantial support from Angamuthu and Senica Max who bagged crucial attack points.

Though Hemanth, Ashamat, and Ivan Jose tried their best to make it big for the Hyderabad Black Hawks, the first set went in Ahmedabad Defenders way by 17-15.

In the second set, Defenders' dominance continued as Angamuthu, Nandagopal, and Manoj were at their best with powerful spikes to push the opposition further backfoot. Despite John Joseph's all-round efforts and Stefan's two serve points, Defenders came out on top by 15-13.

In the third set, Nandagopal, Max Senica, and Angamuthu proved to be crucial with their powerful spikes to bag important attack points. With a 15-11 win in the third set, the Defenders bagged a 3-0 comprehensive win.

Subramaniyam Nandagopal's 13 points were the most in the game followed by Angamuthu's eight points.