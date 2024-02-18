Prime Volleyball League 2024: Chennai Blitz blank Hyderabad Black Hawks in straight sets

Chennai Blitz secured a comprehensive 3-0 win over Hyderabad Black Hawks in the fifth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The final scoreline read 16-14, 15-11 and 15-7 in Chennai's favor.

Moving to the details of the game, Chennai Blitz' universal Dhilip Kumar started on a promising note, with three attack points in the first set. He received substantial support from Setter Sameer with three valuable attack points.

However, the main credit goes to Leandro, the Colombia Blocker, for accumulating three block points in the initial set. Though Hyderabad Black Hawks did exceptionally well in the first set, led by Ashamat, Ivan Jose, and Hemanth with top-class attacking, they fell short at the end.

In the second and third sets, it was complete domination by the Blitz. Chennai Blocker Akhin GS played an exceptional all-round cameo, claiming two attack points and one block point, to turn the game in his team's favor.

Serbia Blocker Stefan Kovacevic tried his best to test Chennai's defense in the second set. However, Douglas and Dhilip ensured their side bagged a 15-11 win.

Shifting to the third set, Dhilip Kumar continued his all-round brilliance and he was ably supported by Raman Kumar as the duo racked up two attack points each with their powerful spikes.

With the third set turning out to be a one-sided affair, Chennai Blitz bagged it 15-7 and sealed the game 3-0 in three straight sets quite comprehensively. Dhilip turned out to be Chennai's top scorer with eight points in the game.

Chennai Blitz moved up to occupy the fifth spot

Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders are placed atop the standings. They started the campaign by defeating Chennai Blitz in three straight sets in the season opener.

Bengaluru Torpedoes are occupying the second position with a handsome win over Kolkata Thunderbolts. Calicut Heroes and Mumbai Meteors are settled with the third and fourth ranks after winning one game each.

Chennai Blitz propelled to the fifth spot in the table with a win and a loss, racking up two valuable points. Delhi Toofans, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Hyderabad Black Hawks are reeling down in the bottom four ranks without bagging a win.