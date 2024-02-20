Chennai Blitz secured a 3-0 straight win over Kochi Blue Spikers in the ninth match of the ongoing Prime Volleyball League 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The final scoreline read 15-10, 15-12 and 16-14 in Chennai's favor.

After this dominating win, Chennai Blitz are second in the points table with two wins and one defeat in three encounters. On the other hand, Kochi Blue Spikers are reeling down at the eighth rank with two consecutive defeats.

Moving on to the first set of the contest, Universal Dhilip Kumar was at his best with his powerful attacking gameplay, accumulating four valuable attack points for Chennai Blitz. Their blocker Akhin GS displayed all-round brilliance with two attack points and a block.

Sameer Chaudhary and Douglas were also crucial with their all-round heroics for the Blitz. For Kochi, attacker Erin Varghese and blocker Abhinav BS tried their best to defend against the opposition's attack. However, the side could rack up only 10 points in the first as the Blitz bagged an easy win in the first set.

Kochi put up a better show in the second and third sets

There was neck-to-neck competition between the two Southern sides in the second set. It was Dhilip Kumar and Akhin's dominance once again, as the duo continued their all-round brilliance in the second set.

Douglas' powerful spikes and Sameer Chaudhary, Leandro's brilliant attack kept Chennai Blitz ahead of the opposition. For Kochi, Polish attacker Jan Krol looked impressive with an attack point and a brilliant serve. However, due to the lack of support, Kochi settled for a 12-15 defeat.

In the third and final set of the game, Kochi were ahead of the opposition at one stage at 12-9. However, a sloppy performance from the defenders didn't help their cause. However, coach Dakshinamoorthy's impeccable timing to call for a Super Point proved to be a perfect one for the Blitz as they picked up a come-from-behind win in the third set.

Dhilip's 10 points were crucial for the Blitz in staying ahead of Kochi as GS Akhin accumulated eight points to emerge as the second-best player in the game.