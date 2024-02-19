Delhi Toofans registered their first win of the season over Bengaluru Torpedoes in three straight sets with their scoreline reading 10-15, 13-15 and 20-21. Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai hosted this one-sided contest.

Delhi Toofans moved up from sixth to third position after this dominating win, bagging two valuable points. On the other hand, Bengaluru slid to the sixth position with one win and a loss, racking up two points.

Moving to the details of the first set, Serbian attacker Lazar Dodic started on a positive note with his all-round brilliance, bagging two attack points and one block point. Colombia blocker Aponza Daniel also joined hands and supported the cause with an attack and a block point.

Though Pankaj Sharma tried his best to get things back on track for Bengaluru, his colleagues couldn’t give him enough support. Ayush, Santhosh, and Rohit accumulated powerful attacks as Delhi sealed the deal in the first set by 15-10.

Bengaluru displayed better performance in the second and third sets, but in vain

Shifting to the second set, Bengaluru performed better, thanks to Sethu's all-round brilliance in serving and attacking gameplay. He received substantial support from Heptinstall with two attack points and a block point.

However, Bengaluru couldn't stop Santhosh's dominance as they didn't have an answer to Santhosh's powerful spikes. He received top-class support from his teammate Daniel, amassing three attack points while Rohit also displayed his top efforts in the attack. Eventually, after tiring and thrilling gameplay, Delhi sealed the second set in a thrilling way by 15-13.

Delving into the details of the third set, both Bengaluru and Delhi dominated the proceedings, but in the game's last moments, it went in Delhi's favor by 21-20. Rohit's exceptional all-round gameplay was crucial for Toofans as he received support from Santosh and Daniel in the attack

Though Heptinshall and Mujeeb gave their best with their top-class all-round efforts, Delhi players looked in extreme control of the game as they took their side home with a point difference of 21-20.

Delhi attacker Santhosh accumulated 11 points to finish the game as the top-scorer.