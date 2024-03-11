Prime Volleyball League 2024: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The Prime Volleyball League 2024 Super 5 stage is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Five of the nine teams have secured their spots in the Super 5 stage of the event - Bengaluru Torpedoes, Delhi Toofans, Ahmedabad Defenders, Calicut Heroes, and Mumbai Meteors.

The Super 5 matches will be played from Monday, March 11 to Sunday, March 17. The Eliminator is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, while the summit clash of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 is slated to take place on Thursday, March 21.

The tickets for the Super 5 matches, the Eliminator, and the final are sold on BookMyShow. Fans can purchase the tickets for the matches here. The tickets for the Prime Volleyball League 2024 are priced between INR 250/- and INR 499/-.

The General stand tickets are priced at INR 250/-, with three general stands open for fans. The VVIP-C tickets can be purchased at INR 499/-, while the VVIP-A and VVIP-B stands are not open for fans.

Prime Volleyball League 2024 Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, March 11

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 PM

Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors, 6:30 PM

Calicut Heroes vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 8:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Mumbai Meteors vs Bengaluru Torpedoes, 6:30 PM

Sunday, March 17

Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans, 6:30 PM

Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, March 19

Eliminator - 2nd after Super 5 vs 3rd after Super 5, 6:30 PM

Thursday, March 21

Final - 1st after Super 5 vs Winner of Eliminator, 6:30 PM