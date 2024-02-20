Hyderabad Black Hawks stunned Mumbai Meteors by 3-2 in a five-set rally in the eighth game of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The final scoreline read 15-7, 15-12, 10-15, 11-15 and 18-20.

It was more of a come-from-behind victory for Hyderabad as after losing the first two sets, they made a grand comeback to win the last three sets and eventually the game. They are currently occupying the seventh rank in the tally with a win and a loss, whole Mumbai Meteors are at the fourth rank.

Attacker Ashamat Ullah was named the Player of the Match after bagging 13 valuable points in the contest.

Mumbai Meteors began well, thanks to Amit Gulia’s sensational pipe attacks initially in the game. Hyderabad completely relied on their setter Lal Sujan MV but they went on to make some unforced errors to put themselves in a dangerous position.

Shubham Chaudhary stood out with his powerful smashes to keep Meteors in the game. However, due to Hemanth’s powerful attacking spikes, the Hawks got an opening into the back.

Stefan Kovacevic’s attack from the middle found Hyderabad on the front foot again. The trio of Amit, Ajith Lal, and Shubham proved to be impressive as Mumbai regained the momentum.

Ashamat Ullah - The savior of Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s attack was stopped for a brief time, courtesy of middle blocker Shameem's strong blocks. However, Hemanth’s few moments in the attack once again kept Hyderabad on top. Mumbai went on to make a few service errors, which turned out to be a concern for them.

As the game progressed to the next few sets, Ashamat Ullah initiated his dominance in the game for Hyderabad. With his aggressive play from the service, Ashmat put the Hawks back in the game.

As the match moved to the fifth and final set, Mumbai’s risky Super Point failed as Hyderabad surprised the visitors with a come-from-behind victory.