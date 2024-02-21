Prime Volleyball League 2024: Mumbai Meteors go past Bengaluru Torpedoes in 5-set thriller

Mumbai Meteors secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Bengaluru Torpedoes in the tenth game of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The final scoreline read 8-15, 15-12, 15-10, 15-11 and 15-9 in Mumbai's favour.

The Meteors moved up to third with two wins and a defeat, racking up four wins, while the Torpedoes slid to sixth, registering one win and suffering two defeats, gathering two points.

The Torpedoes started in dominating fashion. Their attacker Sethu was at his best, displaying amazing all-round brilliance, accumulating seven points in the first set - three attack points, one block and three serve points.

It was more of a single-handed effort as the Meteors were on the back foot. Mumbai's Universal Shubham Chaudhary gave his best, amassing powerful spike points, but Bengaluru came out on top in the first set.

It was one-way traffic in the second as Mumbai’s attacker Shubham Chaudhary accumulated seven spike points and a serve point. Unforced errors put paid to Bengaluru's hopes as it became a set apiece.

It was a rollercoaster ride for both Mumbai and Bengaluru

In the third set, Mumbai continued their domination, as Shubham Chaudhary, and Ajithlal displayed exceptional all-round brilliance. Amit Singh and Shemeemudheen were also crucial in attack for the Meteors.

Attacker Pankaj Sharma tried to respond for Bengaluru with three attack points. However, Mumbai won the set 15-10. In the fourth set, though, Bengaluru made a stunning comeback, thanks to Heptinshall's amazing block points and Pankaj Sharma and Sethu's impressive attacks.

Shameemudheen was the lone star player for Mumbai as Bengaluru won 15-11 to force a decider, where Mumbai were back at their best.

Amit Singh's powerful spikes and Saurabh Maan's all-round brilliance kept Bengaluru at bay. Shubham Chaudhary's amazing performance continued as Mumbai sealed the deal with a 15-9 set.

Shubham Chaudhary accumulated 16 points in the game to top the points tally.