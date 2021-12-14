Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021: Full list of players sold, squads of all 7 PVL teams after auction

The Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021 saw some intense bidding war between the seven teams. All franchises have built their squad for the upcoming edition of the Premier Volleyball League and will have their eyes on the silverware.

The event started with a quick draft, where each team was allowed to pick up a couple of foreign players.

Bengaluru Torpedoes made the first pick of the draft. They were followed by Ahmedabad Defenders, Black Hawks Hyderabad, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Kochi Blue Spikers, Chennai Blitz and Calicut Heroes.

The second round of the draft went in reverse order. Calicut Heroes got us underway with the first pick. Bengaluru Torpedoes picked the final player to end the foreign player draft.

Ryan Meehan ➡️ Ahmedabad Defenders

Luis Antonio Arias Guzman ➡️ Hyderabad Black Hawks

Matthew August ➡️ Kolkata Thunderbolts

Colton Cowell ➡️ Kochi Blue Spikers

Fernando David Gonzalez Rodriguez ➡️ Chennai Blitz

Bruno Da Silva ➡️ Chennai Blitz

Cody Caldwell ➡️ Kochi Blue Spikers

Ian Satterfield ➡️ Kolkata Thunderbolts

Henry Bell ➡️ Hyderabad Black Hawks

Rodrigo Villalboa ➡️ Ahmedabad Defenders

Kyle Friend ➡️ Bengaluru Torpedoes



All the teams were allocated a purse of INR 75 lakh ahead of the auction. Each foreign player cost INR 15 lakh. Thus, all teams were left with INR 45 lakh to fill their squad.

The Indian players were divided into four categories — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Ashwal Rai, Ajithlal C, Akhin GS, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Jerome Vinith, Karthik A, Naveen Raja Jacob and Vinit Kumar were slotted into the Platinum category with a base price of INR 8 lakh.

All these players attracted bidders and found a team for themselves during the upcoming edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

First 🆙 - Platinum Category

Base Price - INR 8 lakhs



Ahmedabad Defenders

Foreigners: Ryan Meehan, Rodrigo Villalboa

Indian players: Muthusamy Appavu (₹10 lakh), Shon T John (₹7.25 lakh), Manoj (₹7.25 lakh), Hardeep Singh (₹4.4 lakh), Prabhakaran S (₹4 lakh)

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Foreigners: Noah Taitano, Kyle Friend

Indian players: Rohit P (₹7.75 lakh), Pankaj Sharma (₹7.5 lakh), B Midhun Kumar (₹5.6 lakh), Lavmeet Katariya (₹4.6 lakh), Ranjit Singh (₹4.4 lakh),

Black Hawks Hyderabad

Foreigners: Luis Antonio Arias, Henry Bell

Indian players: Amit Gulia (₹10 lakh), Rohit Kumar (₹5.3 lakh), Hariharan (₹5 lakh), Vipul Kumar (₹4 lakh)

Calicut Heroes

Foreign players: Aaron Koubi, David Lee

Indian players: Jerome Vinith (₹15 lakh), Ajith Lal C (₹8.5 lakh),

Chennai Blitz

Foreigners: Fernando David Gonzalez, Bruno Da Silva

Indian players: Akhin GS (₹9.75 lakh), Naveen Raja Jacob (₹8 lakh), Mohan Ukkrapandian (₹7.75 lakh), GR Vaishnav (₹4 lakh)

Kochi Blue Spikers

Foreigners: Colton Cowell, Cody Caldwel

Indian players: Karthik A (₹15 lakh), Deepesh Kumar Sinha (₹10.75 lakh),

Kolkata Thunderbolts

Foreigners: Mathew August, Ian Satterfield

Indian players: Ashwal Rai (₹15 lakh),

