Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021: Full list of players sold, squads of all 7 PVL teams after auction

The Prime Volleyball League Auction 2021 saw some intense bidding war between the seven teams. All franchises have built their squad for the upcoming edition of the Premier Volleyball League and will have their eyes on the silverware.
The event started with a quick draft, where each team was allowed to pick up a couple of foreign players.
Bengaluru Torpedoes made the first pick of the draft. They were followed by Ahmedabad Defenders, Black Hawks Hyderabad, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Kochi Blue Spikers, Chennai Blitz and Calicut Heroes.
The second round of the draft went in reverse order. Calicut Heroes got us underway with the first pick. Bengaluru Torpedoes picked the final player to end the foreign player draft.
All the teams were allocated a purse of INR 75 lakh ahead of the auction. Each foreign player cost INR 15 lakh. Thus, all teams were left with INR 45 lakh to fill their squad.
The Indian players were divided into four categories — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
Ashwal Rai, Ajithlal C, Akhin GS, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Jerome Vinith, Karthik A, Naveen Raja Jacob and Vinit Kumar were slotted into the Platinum category with a base price of INR 8 lakh.
All these players attracted bidders and found a team for themselves during the upcoming edition of the Prime Volleyball League.
Prime Volleyball League list of sold players with prices in INR
Here is the list of all players signed at the Prime Volleyball League Auction so far.
Ahmedabad Defenders
Foreigners: Ryan Meehan, Rodrigo Villalboa
Indian players: Muthusamy Appavu (₹10 lakh), Shon T John (₹7.25 lakh), Manoj (₹7.25 lakh), Hardeep Singh (₹4.4 lakh), Prabhakaran S (₹4 lakh)
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Foreigners: Noah Taitano, Kyle Friend
Indian players: Rohit P (₹7.75 lakh), Pankaj Sharma (₹7.5 lakh), B Midhun Kumar (₹5.6 lakh), Lavmeet Katariya (₹4.6 lakh), Ranjit Singh (₹4.4 lakh),
Black Hawks Hyderabad
Foreigners: Luis Antonio Arias, Henry Bell
Indian players: Amit Gulia (₹10 lakh), Rohit Kumar (₹5.3 lakh), Hariharan (₹5 lakh), Vipul Kumar (₹4 lakh)
Calicut Heroes
Foreign players: Aaron Koubi, David Lee
Indian players: Jerome Vinith (₹15 lakh), Ajith Lal C (₹8.5 lakh),
Chennai Blitz
Foreigners: Fernando David Gonzalez, Bruno Da Silva
Indian players: Akhin GS (₹9.75 lakh), Naveen Raja Jacob (₹8 lakh), Mohan Ukkrapandian (₹7.75 lakh), GR Vaishnav (₹4 lakh)
Kochi Blue Spikers
Foreigners: Colton Cowell, Cody Caldwel
Indian players: Karthik A (₹15 lakh), Deepesh Kumar Sinha (₹10.75 lakh),
Kolkata Thunderbolts
Foreigners: Mathew August, Ian Satterfield
Indian players: Ashwal Rai (₹15 lakh),
Prime Volleyball League Full Squads
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The full squad of all seven teams competing in the Prime Volleyball League 2021 will be updated at the end of the auction.