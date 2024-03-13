Prime Volleyball League brings innovative change, introduces new 'heart rate monitor' for fan experience

The renowned Prime Volleyball League has brought in ground-breaking changes in sports broadcasts to ensure that the fans' experience can be enhanced. Teams, owners, and coaches will now be equipped with state-of-the-art heart rate monitors.

The audience has been treated to some nail-biters in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Most of the games have gone down to the deciding sets and the excitement is only going to increase as the championship enters its business end.

Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya, the CEO of the league, talked about the importance of the technological advancements needed for the development of the sport.

“We got innovative rules like Super Point, Super Serve in the league and now these rules are being used in different leagues around the world,” the CEO was quoted as saying in a press release.

“But this, heart rate monitor is very important because coaches and owners are integral part of the game and to see how they react, and express their emotions, all this is part and parcel of the package that we want to put out for our viewers.

“This kind of innovation just adds to the rest of the innovations we have introduced in the league,” he added.

"Super addition to the league" - Commentator Lewie Lett

Calicut Heroes, Delhi Toofans, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Ahmedabad Defenders, and Mumbai Meteors are the five teams taking part in the Prime Volleyball League.

Lewie Lett, a popular international volleyball commentator, said that the introduction of the new technology will give the audience an insight into the hard work put in by the teams and franchises.

“It is a super addition to the league. It will help viewers understand how much pressure is on the team owner and coaches. I am looking forward to the storylines that will be attached to it,” Lett was quoted as saying by the press release.

Ci Michel, another commentator, also welcomed the technological introductions in the Prime Volleyball League.