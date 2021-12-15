Prime Volleyball League: Chennai Blitz happy on forming a formidable team

Chennai Blitz, one of seven franchises in the upcoming Prime Volleyball League, formed a formidable side at player auctions and the international player draft on Tuesday.

The Chennai Blitz team acquired two international volleyball players - attackers Fernando David Gonzalez Rodriguez from Venezuela and Bruno Da Silva from Brazil.

The Chennai Blitz side will be coached by the experienced Chander Singh.

At the Prime Volleyball League player auction on Tuesday, more than 400 volleyball players in the Platinum, Gold, U-21, Silver and Bronze categories went under the hammer.

Chennai Blitz - a team to watch out for

Chennai Blitz's Chief Technical Officer Tulasi Reddy was a happy man after the player auctions. He said the team had managed to acquire the players they wanted and hoped for a good show in the league.

"We went for guys who we think will perform and got them as we needed. I feel as per the auctions, we've got one of the strongest teams in the league. We intend to do well and also intend to have grassroots programs in Chennai to increase awareness of volleyball in Chennai and take the sport forward," he said.

Tulasi Reddy was in awe of middle blocker Akhin GS. The talented Akin is a livewire on the court and will be one of the mainstays of the Chennai Blitz team.

"The way Akin gels with his teammates and the culture he brings into the team is a great positive for our team. He's greatly skilled, which will help the team immensely," Tulasi Reddy added.

Chennai Blitz team in Prime Volleyball League

Chennai Blitz have acquired the following players at the Prime Volleyball League player auction.

Attackers: Naveen Raja Jacob, Bruno Da Silva, Fernando Gonzalez, Amit and Azmath Ulla.

Libero: Kanagaraj.

Middle Blockers: GR Vaishnav, Abhilash Chaudhary, GS Akhin and Mohit Bheem Sehrawat.

Setters: Ukkarapandian Mohan and Pinamma Prashant.

Universals: Amitsinh Kaptansinh Tanvar and Jobin Varghese.

