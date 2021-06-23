Prime Volleyball League returns after a two-year hiatus

And top level volleyball is back in India. Delighted to announce the launch of the Prime Volleyball League, something we've been working very hard to put together. As we saw in 2019, our volleyball stars just need the right stage to shine! @tuhinmishra75https://t.co/ggb7XWZham — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 22, 2021

After a two-year hiatus, franchise volleyball is set to return to action in India. The Prime Volleyball League, formerly known as the Pro Volleyball League, was last held in 2019. It is now set to restart and is scheduled to take place in October this year.

Baseline Ventures, who organized the last edition of the tournament, has been given the responsibility once again. According to reports, they have already convinced the three franchise owners and are now in talks with others to add more flavor to the volleyball tournament.

Ahmedabad Defenders owner Pravin Chaudhuri was happy with the decision to restart the volleyball league. He said:

"We were happy with the quality of volleyball and the production values of the original event. This new structure gives us the comfort to make long-term investments in the sport as we also have a say in the successful running of the league."

Volleyball is expected to grow in the country with the return of the Prime Volleyball League.

Thomas Muthoot, owner of Kochi Blue Spikers, said:

"Kerala has always had a great volleyball culture and we are delighted to continue our association with the sport."

The three franchise owners (Thomas Muthoot of the Kochi Blue Spikers, Pravin Chaudhuri of the Ahmedabad Defenders, and Safeer PT of the Calicut Heroes) will follow the NBA structure in the US for the Prime Volleyball League in India.

This means that besides being franchise owners, they will also be stakeholders in the organization alongside Baseline Ventures. Additionally, they will also partake in all committee decisions for the league.

This structural set-up is better for development as it helps build more financial security for the league. Moreover, as the owners are directly involved with the organizing committee, it helps reduce clashes between the teams and the consortiums.

The Prime Volleyball League will help the game grow in India

Calicut Heroes owner Safeer PT sounded optimistic about the opportunities that the Prime Volleyball League will bring for young players.

"We've been in constant touch with volleyball stars from around the country, and for the past couple of years they have been yearning to get on the courts and showcase their talent. I am delighted that they will have that chance again," said Safeer.

According to reports, the organizing committee of the Prime Volleyball League is in talks with Sony TV to find available slots to telecast the games. Joy Bhattacharjya is the current CEO of the League. He said:

"We've already seen the quality of Indian and international talent available. What owners and potential sponsors needed was a stable organization, free of interference, that could function optimally and attract investments from franchises and sponsors. With franchises now being equal partners, we are now in a position to offer that stability and efficiency of operation."

What are your thoughts on the return of the Prime Volleyball League? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra