"Prime Volleyball League will help players facing financial issues"- Manoj LM

Manoj LM will step onto court for Ahmedabad Defenders in the inaugural edition of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The tournament will commence in Kochi on February 5.

Manoj is optimistic that the volleyball league will help players financially as well as in terms of improvement in their game. He further added that the tournament will help in unearthing talented volleyball players and develop a rich pool of the sport in India.

"I feel the Prime Volleyball League will help players, who are facing financial issues, construct their lives in an even better way. The competition will also help in finding talented volleyball players in India and further develop the rich pool of Volleyball talent in India."

"It will also help players to break into the Indian side and make our country proud. I am personally really excited to play in the Prime Volleyball League and I cannot express my excitement in words."

Manoj also shared how he developed a passion towards volleyball. His craze for the sport skyrocketed at the age of 17. With the help of his coach, the 24-year-old bettered the techniques and skills in a bid to become a top player.

Later, Manoj joined the DYES hostel (Sports Authority of Karnataka) in Bengaluru where he met his coach and role model Mr. Dakshinamoorthy. Ever since then, with his sheer willpower and love for the sport, he has pushed himself to do better and gave his 100% to colleyball.

The Ahmedabad Defenders middle blocker shared that he started working on the details of the sport with the help of his coach at the sports hostel in Bengaluru.

"I started playing volleyball in school when I was 12 years old. I had a good physique and structure to be a volleyball player. But, I started playing the sport properly when I was 17 years old under the guidance of my coach Ramesh Patel. That's when I developed a craze for the game."

"Patel sir trained me and helped me join DYES hostel (Sports Authority of Karnataka) in Bengaluru and I met my coach and role model Dakshinamoorthy at the sports hostel. He has helped me reach my best. I have been very lucky to have been trained by great coaches, who inspire me every day."

Manoj LM's major achievements in volleyball

Manoj was part of the Indian team that clinched the gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games. He termed the win his most memorable moment.

"My biggest achievement in volleyball has been being part of the Gold Medal-winning Indian team at the 2019 South Asian Games. It was fantastic to participate in the tournament and the winning moment has been the most memorable moment for me."

He will now look to guide the Ahmedabad Defenders to the title in the inaugural Pro Volleyball League.

