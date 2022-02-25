PVL 2022: Ahmedabad Defenders enter final; Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes to battle for second finalist spot

Ahmedabad Defenders continued their terrific run to become the first finalists at the ongoing Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 24.

Shon T John once again dominated proceedings as the Ahmedabad Defenders vanquished Hyderabad Black Hawks 3-1 (15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12) on Thursday. John has played a key role in the Defenders' success at the volleyball tournament so far, and has been awarded the Player of the Match on three consecutive occasions.

Moreover, he is currently at the top of the MVP list with 46 points, well ahead of Calicut Heroes captain Jerome Vinith, who has 38.

Defenders head coaches S Dakshinamoorthy and Sajad Hussain spoke about their win against the Black Hawks, their errors and areas of improvement.

Although the team has sailed through to the final, the coach and players are keen to rectify their shortcomings ahead of the title match. Speaking of the win, head coach Dakshinamoorthy said:

"We lost the third set due to reception failure, but we will have to adjust a lot of unforced errors in our team, and that's why we gave away at least five points, and failed to fetch Super Points as well. We are confident; we have talent, and our players are in good form, and would have won the match anyway."

Meanwhile, Hussain said that the team's main focus was to maintain the lead during the sets. He added that the team was successful in executing their game plan, and were, therefore, able to pull off an easy win.

Prime Volleyball 2022 (PVL): Semi-finals 2 Schedule & Match Timings in IST

Match: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes.

Date: February 25, 2022.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Streaming Details

The Rupay Prime Volleyball League 2022 is being telecast live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam). Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

