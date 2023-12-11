Sir Sicoma Peugia defended their title in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship. The Italian club outplayed Itambe Minas of Brazil in three straight sets to win 25-13, 25-21 & 25-19 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 10.

The Perugia-based outfit showed sheer brilliance of composure when Itambe tested them in the second game when they led 8-3, a moment of resistance from the Brazilian outfit, denoting a potential comeback they imposed against Suntory Sunbirds just a day before in the semi-finals.

The combination of Perugia’s outside-hitters Kamil Semeniuk and the in-form Cuban Plotnytskyi Oleh peppered a flurry of spikes. The pair accumulated a total of 21 point, leaving a clueless expression on the Minas camp.

Soon the Italian side took the lead at 11-10 and subsequently pocketed the game with a four-point win. They comprehensively took the third game to continue their winning streak of 12 matches in the tournament without dropping a single game.

“We were like one team, when there were difficult moments, we just stayed together. Always taking it poin by point and step by step. In this way we grow up and win the tournament,” said Ukrainian-born Poltnyskyi Oleh, who was adjudged as the Best outside hitter and Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Sir Sicom Perugia became the third club in the history of the tournament, with Brazilian giant Sada Cruzeiro Volei (2015 & 2016) and Italian club Trentino Volley (2009 & 2010) being the other two, to attain the feat of defending the title.

Speaking about finishing as the runners-up and their assessment in the World Championship, Itambe Minas' captain Lucas Loh said:

“They played better than us like in first game also, they have the quality to beat us. We tried so hard but I am proud of my teammates. We did such a good job in India and the energy was really nice. People here welcomed us and we are proud to take this silver home.”

“This all in their service potential, the got back in their game because of their service,” he added on losing the second game despite possessing a convincing lead at one stage.

List of Awards

Gold Medal Winners - Sir Safety Perugia

Silver Medal Winners – Itambe Minas

– Itambe Minas Bronze Medal Winners - Suntory Sunbirds

Best Outside Hitter – Plotnyskyi Oleh of Sir Safety Perugia

Best Outside Hitter – Evangelista Coelho Marcus Vinicius of Itambe Minas

– Evangelista Coelho Marcus Vinicius of Itambe Minas Best Middle Blocker – Sole Sebastian of Sir Safety Perugia

Best Middle Blocker – Michelucci Moralez Renan of Itambe Minas

– Michelucci Moralez Renan of Itambe Minas Best Libero – Nascimento Maique Reis of Itambe Minas

Best Setter – Giannelli Simon of Sir Safety Perugia

– Giannelli Simon of Sir Safety Perugia Best Opposite Hitter – Muserskiy Dmitriy of Suntory Sunbirds

Most Valuable Player - Plotnyskyi Oleh of Sir Safety Perugia

India make first appearance in Volleyball Club World Championship

India hosted its first-ever Men's Volleyball World Championship event. On the virtue of being the hosts, Ahmedabad Defenders, who won Prime Volleyball 2023, featured in the six-team event.

The Muthusamy Appavu-led Defenders lost both Pool A matches against Itambe Minas and eventual winners Sir Sicom Perugia in the group stage. India will also host the next edition of the world championship, with the winner of the Prime Volleyball 2024 eligible to participate.