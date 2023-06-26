Special Olympics World Games: Gold for Women's team; silver for men's team in Volleyball

Indian Women's volleyball team clinched a gold medal in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin 2023. They dominated the tournament right from game one. Unlike other team events, Volleyball had more participants. The tournament witnessed a knockout semi-final as well. Notably, in other events like Basketball, the top two teams directly played the final.

India's gold in volleyball came in the FA category. The team met Tanzania in the first game, and won by 50-31. The scoreline in the two sets read: 25-16, 25-15.

India had an easy run over Kenya in the next league match. They took just 39 minutes to defeat Kenya by 25-12, 25-12.

The team's league game against the UAE went down the wire. India grabbed the first set by 25-18, but UAE came to win the second set by 20-25. In the decider, India ended with 15-11 to win the game.

India took just 43 minutes to defeat Kenya again but this time in the semi-final. They won in the straight set with 25-12, 25-16.

India and the UAE had to sweat hard in the final. India, however, won the game in three sets after 87 minutes. India won the 1st set by 25-22. Then, UAE came back in the second to win by 19-25. Just like the league game, India picked up crucial points in the third set to win it in the third set to clinch the gold medal.

India Men's Volleyball team clinch Bronze medal

India's men's volleyball team ended with a bronze medal in the MB category.

The opening game saw them go down to South Korea in a tough game. India lost by 27-29, 25-16, 14-16. The match went on for 80 minutes. India's second game witnessed them lose against Bangladesh in a straight set. They lost by 20-25, 19-25.

The team needed a big win to make it to the semi-final. In the virtual knock-out match, they faced Serbia, and won the first set with ease by 25-16. Serbia gave a tough fight in the second set but eventually lost by 20-25. The match lasted for 53 minutes, helping India to progress to the semi-final.

India and Serbia faced off yet again. However, this time, Serbia played better. They clinched the 1st set by 25-12. India grabbed the second set by 25-20. In the third set, Serbia defeated India by 15-10 to reach the final. As a result, India ended their campaign with a bronze medal.

