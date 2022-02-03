"Under pressure, you cannot produce a good game"-  Kolkata Thunderbolts skipper Ashwal Rai

Ashwal Rai will lead the Kolkata Thunderbolts team at the upcoming Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The tournament to be held from February 5-27 at the indoor Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ashwal, who will embark upon the captain's role for the very first time, spoke about the challenges, pressure and responsibility that comes with it. The Kolkata team will be in action against Calicut Heroes on February 7.

The 29-year-old is confident and ready to learn and implement as the tournament goes on. Ashwal said:

"I do not take the pressure. But planning and implementing is part of the role of the captain. I am working on the same and learning more about how to lead the team in the best way possible."

Ashwal further added that pressure deters performance.

"As a captain, you do get the pressure of producing results. But if you keep these things out of your mind, you will play better. Under pressure, you cannot produce a good game. So, I keep advising and guiding my team, and tell them if they make any mistakes. They also keep telling me if I need to change something on the field. This is how we work together."

The senior Indian blocker is experienced and knows how to move around during crucial moments in the game. Ashwal can also read the opponents after playing with them for so many years.

On being asked about calculating the opponents' moves, Ashwal said:

"I know about several strong Indian players in other teams such as Akhin, Karthik, etc. I will look at their current form and will inform my team how we can play against them. At the same time, I know they know me as well. So, they will plan against me, too. I am also keeping this in mind to rrecognize where I can spring up a surprise for them."

Ashwal Rai sheds light on practice sessions, team bonding:

The Kolkata Thunderbolts team has been undergoing solid training sessions for the past month. He hailed the coaches and termed them to be 'very creative'. He also thanked the franchise owners' and management for allowing the players to express themselves freely.

"This is the first time I will be playing under our coaches Sunny Joseph and Siju Joseph. They are very creative coaches. I am learning things which I did not expect. They are teaching us so many things which I did not know before."

The Thunderbolts' blocker also spoke about team bonding. Ashwal said:

"Our team has also developed a very good bonding. The foreign players have also mixed well with everyone. We are all staying together and training together for the past few days. Everything is good, and the coach is happy from us. We have a few days more to prepare and our team will improve and we will be ready to do something magical."

Edited by Diptanil Roy