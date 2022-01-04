Vinit Kumar hopes Prime Volleyball League will do a world of good for Indian volleyball

Vinit Kumar, one of the mainstays of the national team in the last few years, hopes the Prime Volleyball League will be a gamechanger for the sport in the country. Kumar will play for the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the upcoming edition of the league.

At the player auction and international player draft, the Thunderbolts signed American players Matthew August (Blocker) and Ian Satterfield (Universal) as their international players. They also bought Vinit Kumar (Universal) for ₹8.75 lakh at the auction.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Vinit Kumar said the Prime Volleyball League is a good opportunity for young players to show their mettle.

"It's a nice chance for the budding players as we all get to perform at a high level. The league promises growth in Indian volleyball with its high caliber. The players are growing, the team is growing, the league is and finally it is good for Indian volleyball," he said.

Vinit Kumar hopes the league creates a talent pool

Vinit Kumar hopes the Prime Volleyball League and its injection of foreign talent will be a step forward in Indian volleyball history. He remains optimistic about the development and future of the sport in the country

"I have high expectations from the Prime Volleyball League. We get to play with foreign players. We get to learn a lot from the foreign players and rub shoulders with them. We can share our experiences and they can help us improve our game," he added.

The versatile player added that the league will help create a large talent pool for the sport and in turn act as a feeder for the Indian team.

"The league will help improve the bench strength in India. It will help players in the Indian team gain experience. Professional leagues happen in countries which dominate volleyball," Vinit Kumar explained.

He added:

"We haven't had one till date and I am sure this Prime Volleyball League will create a large pool of players and opportunities. The experience of playing against and with the greats of the game will hold us in good stead."

Vinit Kumar has chalked out his goals clearly. He wants to win the title with Kolkata Thunderbolts and is waiting with bated breath for the league to commence. The Prime Volleyball League will start in February and will be played in Kochi. The live telecast of the Prime Volleyball League will be on the Sony Sports Network.

