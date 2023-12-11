The Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team will compete against the Pittsburgh Panthers women's team in the semifinals of the NCAA Volleyball Championships 2023. The clash between the Cornhuskers and Panthers will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 in the Elite Eight match after a fierce battle on Saturday. The Nebraska women's volleyball team dominated in the three sets with a score of 26-24, 14-25, 25-21 and 23-25.

The Cornhuskers' had a good outing in the regional matches, as they secured a dominant victory against the Missouri Tigers women's volleyball team at 3-0 and against Georgia Tech at 3-0.

The Cornhuskers will lock horns with the Panthers, who defeated Coppin State University 3-0, Southern California 3-1, Washington State Cougars 3-0, and Louisville's Cardinals by 3-2 in the regionals.

While Nebraska Cornhuskers have won the championships previously five times, the Panthers will make their third consecutive semifinal appearance. The Panthers are yet to reach the final in the NCAA Volleyball Championships.

Cornhuskers and Panthers fought against each other at an NCAA final-four in 2021, with Nebraska emerging victorious. With an incredible season so far, the Cornhuskers are favorites for the win this year too.

Apart from the two teams that will compete at 7 pm ET, the Texas Longhorns and Wisconsin Badgers will battle against each other in the second semifinal on the same day at 9:30 pm ET. The action will be broadcast live on ESPN and Fubo.

A look at Nebraska Cornhuskers' five National Championships

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have clinched the NCAA Volleyball Champions title five times so far. Out of the five, four wins came under the guidance of coach John Cook in 2000, 2006, 2015, and 2017. The Cornhuskers secured their first national championship in 1995 under coach Terry Pettit.

In 1995, the Cornhuskers defeated the Texans 3-1 in a clash held at Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts. They won the national championship in 2000 against Wisconsin under Cook's first year as the coach.

The Cornhuskers defeated the Standford Cardinal in the finals in 2006 with a score of 3-1. To secure their fourth and fifth national championship titles, the Cornhuskers defeated the Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators, respectively.