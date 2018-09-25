Philately Panorama - 2006 Doha Asian Games

Raman Thapar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 10 // 25 Sep 2018, 07:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stamps of Qatar on 15th Asian Games and Mascot for the Games

12th Asian Games were held in Doha, Qatar from 01 December to 15 December 2006. A total of 9,520 competitors from 45 nations participated in 424 events in 39 sports and disciplines. Doha was the first city in its region and second West Asian City to host the Asian Games.

Orry – Mascot for 15th As F1 Grand Prix of Singaporean Games Doha 2006

Arabian oryx or white oryx is a medium size Antelope with a distinct shoulder bump, long straight horns and a tufted tail. It is native to deserts and steep areas of the Arabian Peninsula. It is the National animal of Qatar. Qatari Oryx named "Orry" was chosen as the mascot for 2006 Doha Asian Games.

Qatar released a set of six stamps on 31 December 2004 to mark the launch of Orry -The Mascot for the Doha Asian Games. The details of each stamp are listed below.

50 Qatari Dirhams stamp features Orry on Sand dune outside the Town.

1 Qatari Riyal stamp features Orry on a boat outside the town.

1.5 Qatari Riyal stamps show Orry crossing the dates on the calendar.

2 Qatari Riyal stamps feature Orry at Torch Relay.

3 Qatari Riyal stamps feature Orry inflaming the Fires of the Games

3.5 Qatari Riyal shows Orry with Flag of Qatar over The Khalifa Stadium.

Orry on a Boat outside the Stadium and Orry crossing dates on a calendar.

Orry on a sand dune Orry at Torch Relay Orry inflaming the Fire Orry with Flag of Qatar

Qatar released a set of another four stamps on 01 December 2016 to celebrate the 15th Asian Games. The Sports events featured on the stamps were Table Tennis, Women’s Volleyball, Football, Orry Cycling & Orry playing Football. A First Day Cover with all the stamps was also released to coincide with the release of stamps.

The venues for Football and Table tennis were Al-Arabi sports club while Al-Rayyan sports club hosted the volleyball events.

Stamps of Qatar on 2006 Asian Games Featuring Table Tennis and Women.s Volleyball

Stamps featuring Orry playing Football and Orry Cycling

A First Day Cover released by Qatar to Commemorate 2006 Doha Asian Games.

Stamps on Stadiums and Infrastructure facilities in Doha 2006 Asian Games. The details of the four stamps are described in the text below.

Athletes Village - It is complex where the athletes will be accommodated for the Games.

Aspire Dome - It is the World's largest indoor multi-purpose dome located in Qatar. It has the capacity to host 13 different sporting events simultaneously in a climate controlled arena and in addition, has a full-sized indoor football pitch. During the 2006 Asian Games, it hosted Badminton, Cycling, Gymnastics, Kabaddi, Wrestling and Wushu.

Al-Dana Club - It hosted the Chess and Weightlifting events.

Khalifa Stadium - It was originally opened in 1976 but renovated in 2005 for the Asian Games.I t has a capacity of 40,000. It hosted the Athletics events of 2006 Doha Asian Games. It will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches.

Athletes Village 2006 Doha Asian Games & Aspire Dome Sports Complex

Stamps on Al Dana Club & Khalifa Stadium