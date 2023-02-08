Prime Volleyball League 2023, Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes: Who will win today’s PVL Match 6, and telecast details

Ahmedabad Defenders will take on Bengaluru Torpedoes in the sixth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on February 9.

Both teams had a disappointing start to their campaign with defeats in their respective opening games of the tournament.

Ahmedabad Defenders are currently placed sixth in the points table with a point ratio of 0.941. Bengaluru Torpedoes, meanwhile, are placed just one place above their rivals in fifth position with a point ratio of 0.956.

Ahmedabad Defenders had a great start to their last game as they comfortably won the first set. However, they failed to build on it as they lost three sets on the trot to lose the game 3-2. The team will be looking to get back on track in their upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Torpedoes did not start well in their opening game of the tournament as they initially lost three straight sets. However, they made a good comeback and won the last two sets but it was still not enough as they lost the game 3-2.

They will be eager to register their first win of the tournament in their upcoming match.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Match Details:

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes

Date and Time: February 9, 2023, Thursday, 07:00 pm IST.

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Form Guide

Ahmedabad Defenders: L-L-W-W-W

Bengaluru Torpedoes: L-L-W-L-W

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

Andrew Kohut James, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Angamuthu, Nandhagopal S, Parth Patel, Aswath, Harsh Chaudhary, T Shrikant, Shon T John, S Santosh, Muthusamy.

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Alireza Abalooch, Sebastian Giraldo, Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed A, Sudheer Shetty, Gokulnath, Pankaj Sharma, Vinayak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy, S Santosh, Andrew Kohut James, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandhagopal S

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Vinayak Rokhade, Alireza Abalooch, Mujeeb MC, B Midhun Kumar, Jose Ibin

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Match Prediction

Santhosh was the star performer for Ahmedabad Defenders against Hyderabad in their opening fixture, notching up 11 points in the game. He got brilliant support from Danial Moatazedi, who scored an impressive nine points in the game.

However, they will need other players to chip in with important contributions in upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru star duo Jose Ibin and Pankaj Sharma fought hard in their opening game against Kolkata, scoring an impressive 12 and 11 points, respectively. However, other players in the team failed to get going.

Considering the great start that Ahmedabad made to their last game, they will be eager to make amends and win their next match.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win this game.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

