Prime Volleyball League 2023, Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes: Who will win today’s PVL match 19, and telecast details

Ahmedabad Defenders will be up against Calicut Heroes in the 19th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday (February 20).

Both teams will be fighting hard to claim the top spot in the points table. The Defenders are currently sitting at the no. 1 position in the table with seven points and a point ratio of 1.139. Meanwhile, the Heroes are just one place behind their rivals, in second position with six points and a point ratio of 1.041.

Ahmedabad put on a dominating performance in their previous fixture as they thrashed the Chennai Blitz 5-0. The Defenders dominated the proceedings throughout the game and didn’t allow their opponents a single chance to make a comeback in the game.

Calicut, on the other hand, registered a close 3-2 victory against the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts in a nail-biting thriller. Both teams gave their all as the match stood at 2-2 after four sets. However, the Heroes held their nerves in the end and won the final set to emerge victorious.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 20, 2023, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Form Guide

Ahmedabad Defenders: W-W-W-L-L

Calicut Heroes: W-W-W-L-W

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, Chirag Yadav

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Match Prediction

The Defenders won their third consecutive game, courtesy of a brilliant display of performances from L M Manoj and Nandagopal Subramaniyam. They delivered a match-winning performance for their team and scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. The team will be expecting a similar kind of performance from them in their upcoming game also.

Meanwhile, a special performance was needed for the Heroes to take down an in-form Kolkata Thunderbolts. It was delivered by the star duo of M Ashwin Raj and Jose Sandoval, who notched up 11 and 10 points respectively. The duo will be looking to take the momentum out of this game and play well in upcoming matches as well.

Match Prediction: Calicut Heroes to win this game.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

