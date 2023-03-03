Prime Volleyball League 2023, Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes: Who will win today’s PVL Semi Final 2, and telecast details

Ahmedabad Defenders will be up against Calicut Heroes in the second semifinal of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Center in Kochi on Saturday (March 4).

Ahmedabad Defenders missed out on the top spot in the points table after losing 3-2 against defending champions Kolkata in their final league-stage game. However, they need to forget this loss and get back to winning ways against a depleted Calicut Heroes in their upcoming game.

Calicut Heroes, on the other hand, have lost the plot towards the business end of the tournament. They have registered only one win in their previous four games. They have somehow managed to secure a spot in the knockout round of the competition as they finished third with eight points and a point ratio of 0.984.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses in their respective last league-stage games of the competition. Hence, they need to bring out their best form if they wish to make it to the final of the Prime Volleyball League 2023.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Match Details:

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes

Date & Time: March 4, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Center, Kochi

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Form Guide

Ahmedabad Defenders: L-W-W-W-W

Calicut Heroes: L-L-W-L-W

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Asham Ali, Abil Krishnan, Harsh Malik, Arshak Sinan, Chirag Yadav

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Match Prediction

Ahmedabad Defenders are firm favorites to win this game and make it to the final of the tournament for the second consecutive year. They will be eager to get their hands on the trophy this year. They have played significantly well throughout the tournament and all their players will be ready to give it their all in the second semifinal match.

The Calicut Heroes, on the other hand, need to forget their previous defeats as another loss will shatter their dream of lifting the trophy. They need to re-work their strategy and bring out their best if they wish to take down an in-form Ahmedabad team in their upcoming game.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win this game.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

