Prime Volleyball League 2023, Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz: Who will win today’s PVL match 17, and telecast details

Ahmedabad Defenders will lock horns with Chennai Blitz in the 17th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (February 19).

Ahmedabad Defenders have climbed to fifth place in the points table after winning two games on the trot. They have four points out of the three games they have played with a point ratio of 1.076. Meanwhile, the Chennai Blitz are currently struggling in the bottom half of the points table in seventh place with two points and a points ratio of 0.927.

The Defenders are back on track after losing their first game of the tournament as they have now won two games consucetively. The Ahmedabad-based franchise had a slow start to the game as they lost the first set against the Mumbai Meteors. However, they made a remarkable comeback and won four consecutive sets to win the game 4-1.

Chennai Blitz, on the other hand, put on a strong performance in their previous games against the Hyderabad Blackhawks. The Chennai-based franchise gave their all as the game was evenly placed at 2-2 after four sets. However, they failed to keep their nerves in the end and lost the final set to lose the game 3-2.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Match Details

Match: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 19, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Form Guide

Ahmedabad Defenders: W-W-L-L-W

Chennai Blitz: L-L-L-W-W

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Probable Playing 6

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Prasanna Raja AA, Jobin Varghese

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Match Prediction

Ahmedabad Defenders registered their second victory of the season, courtesy of a match-winning performance from their star player, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, who single-handedly destroyed the Mumbai Meteors and notched up 22 crucial points in the game. The team will be looking for a similar kind of performance from him in upcoming games as well.

Meanwhile, Akhin GS was the only consistent performer for the Chennai Blitz as he scored an impressive 17 points in their previous game against the Blackhawks. However, the other players failed miserably and the team suffered their third consecutive loss of the season.

Match Prediction: Ahmedabad Defenders to win this game.

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

